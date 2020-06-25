All apartments in Charlotte
935 Scaleybark Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

935 Scaleybark Road

935 Scaleybark Road · No Longer Available
Location

935 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
What a cute brick ranch minutes from great restaurants, breweries, shopping in the highly popular Southend district and close to the light rail. Renovated kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to family room and office which can be the third bedroom. Large living and dining room. Bathrooms have been renovated. Fireplace with gas logs in the living room.. Lots of windows with natural light. Big fenced in backyard with lots of privacy. This home is in a great location, convenient to so much Charlotte has to offer and in the Southpark campus school zone. WEEKLY LAWN care included in price. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Scaleybark Road have any available units?
935 Scaleybark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Scaleybark Road have?
Some of 935 Scaleybark Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Scaleybark Road currently offering any rent specials?
935 Scaleybark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Scaleybark Road pet-friendly?
No, 935 Scaleybark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 935 Scaleybark Road offer parking?
No, 935 Scaleybark Road does not offer parking.
Does 935 Scaleybark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Scaleybark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Scaleybark Road have a pool?
No, 935 Scaleybark Road does not have a pool.
Does 935 Scaleybark Road have accessible units?
No, 935 Scaleybark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Scaleybark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Scaleybark Road has units with dishwashers.
