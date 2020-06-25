935 Scaleybark Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

What a cute brick ranch minutes from great restaurants, breweries, shopping in the highly popular Southend district and close to the light rail. Renovated kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to family room and office which can be the third bedroom. Large living and dining room. Bathrooms have been renovated. Fireplace with gas logs in the living room.. Lots of windows with natural light. Big fenced in backyard with lots of privacy. This home is in a great location, convenient to so much Charlotte has to offer and in the Southpark campus school zone. WEEKLY LAWN care included in price. A must see!