9342 Longstone Lane

Amenities
Great Ballantyne area location! Fresh neutral paint & new carpet. Single family home - Accessible to Ardrey Kell, Rea Rd, Ballantyne Commons, 521. Conveniently located to retail, dining & medical at at 521, along Ardrey Kell, Blakeney & Waverly. 2 sty home with 1 car garage. Main level has entry hall, 1/2 bath. Kitchen with dining area. Great room with corner fireplace - Small back yard. HOA maintains lawn. Upper level with Master suite - Roomy MBR with walk in closet, bathroom with separate garden tub & shower. 2 good sized bedrooms, full hall bathroom. Laundry closet up - all appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities.