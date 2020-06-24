9342 Longstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Ballantyne area location! Fresh neutral paint & new carpet. Single family home - Accessible to Ardrey Kell, Rea Rd, Ballantyne Commons, 521. Conveniently located to retail, dining & medical at at 521, along Ardrey Kell, Blakeney & Waverly. 2 sty home with 1 car garage. Main level has entry hall, 1/2 bath. Kitchen with dining area. Great room with corner fireplace - Small back yard. HOA maintains lawn. Upper level with Master suite - Roomy MBR with walk in closet, bathroom with separate garden tub & shower. 2 good sized bedrooms, full hall bathroom. Laundry closet up - all appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities.