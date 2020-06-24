All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

9342 Longstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9342 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Ballantyne area location! Fresh neutral paint & new carpet. Single family home - Accessible to Ardrey Kell, Rea Rd, Ballantyne Commons, 521. Conveniently located to retail, dining & medical at at 521, along Ardrey Kell, Blakeney & Waverly. 2 sty home with 1 car garage. Main level has entry hall, 1/2 bath. Kitchen with dining area. Great room with corner fireplace - Small back yard. HOA maintains lawn. Upper level with Master suite - Roomy MBR with walk in closet, bathroom with separate garden tub & shower. 2 good sized bedrooms, full hall bathroom. Laundry closet up - all appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9342 Longstone Lane have any available units?
9342 Longstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9342 Longstone Lane have?
Some of 9342 Longstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9342 Longstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9342 Longstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9342 Longstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9342 Longstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9342 Longstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9342 Longstone Lane offers parking.
Does 9342 Longstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9342 Longstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9342 Longstone Lane have a pool?
No, 9342 Longstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9342 Longstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9342 Longstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9342 Longstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9342 Longstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
