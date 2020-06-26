9337 Meadow Vista Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Condo Located In North Charlotte! - Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on 3rd floor and located in the desirable Heatherstone community. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living areas. Freshly painted interior. . Huge balcony overlooks community pool with a view that captures the setting sun. Close to UNCC, CPCC and light rail leading to Uptown and Midtown. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. For more information visit our website at www.crowderrentalhomes.com



