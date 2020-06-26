All apartments in Charlotte
9337 Meadow Vista Rd
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

9337 Meadow Vista Rd

9337 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

9337 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Condo Located In North Charlotte! - Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on 3rd floor and located in the desirable Heatherstone community. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living areas. Freshly painted interior. . Huge balcony overlooks community pool with a view that captures the setting sun. Close to UNCC, CPCC and light rail leading to Uptown and Midtown. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. For more information visit our website at www.crowderrentalhomes.com

(RLNE4931537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have any available units?
9337 Meadow Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9337 Meadow Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9337 Meadow Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9337 Meadow Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9337 Meadow Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9337 Meadow Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
