9333 Old Concord Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Prime location ~ walking distance to UNCC, dining & shopping . Appliances provided for your convenience: Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Built-in work station/bar separating living room and kitchen. Oversized balcony. Ample parking. Interior entrances to apartment. Beautiful landscaping with mature trees and lighting. Water included! No Pets.



***Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over 18 years old must fill out separate application.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.