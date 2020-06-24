All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:43 PM

9333 Old Concord Road

9333 Old Concord Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9333 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Prime location ~ walking distance to UNCC, dining & shopping . Appliances provided for your convenience: Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Built-in work station/bar separating living room and kitchen. Oversized balcony. Ample parking. Interior entrances to apartment. Beautiful landscaping with mature trees and lighting. Water included! No Pets.

***Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over 18 years old must fill out separate application.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9333 Old Concord Road have any available units?
9333 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9333 Old Concord Road have?
Some of 9333 Old Concord Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9333 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
9333 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9333 Old Concord Road pet-friendly?
No, 9333 Old Concord Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9333 Old Concord Road offer parking?
Yes, 9333 Old Concord Road offers parking.
Does 9333 Old Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9333 Old Concord Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9333 Old Concord Road have a pool?
No, 9333 Old Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 9333 Old Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 9333 Old Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9333 Old Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9333 Old Concord Road has units with dishwashers.
