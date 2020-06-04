All apartments in Charlotte
9311 Autumn Applause Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

9311 Autumn Applause Drive

9311 Autumn Applause Drive
Location

9311 Autumn Applause Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in Blakeny Heath! - Located in a quiet community of Blakeney Heath is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard! Walk inside and you will see a large open foyer, and hardwoods throughout the downstairs. Formal dining room, spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. Walk upstairs and you will find a good-sized master bedroom with tray ceilings, and a large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanity sinks and a garden tub. Large fenced in backyard, with shade trees. Great Ballantyne location with plenty of shopping, Blakeney, and Waverly only minutes away!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5076731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have any available units?
9311 Autumn Applause Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have?
Some of 9311 Autumn Applause Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 Autumn Applause Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9311 Autumn Applause Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 Autumn Applause Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive offers parking.
Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have a pool?
No, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have accessible units?
No, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 Autumn Applause Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9311 Autumn Applause Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
