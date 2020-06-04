9311 Autumn Applause Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom Home in Blakeny Heath! - Located in a quiet community of Blakeney Heath is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard! Walk inside and you will see a large open foyer, and hardwoods throughout the downstairs. Formal dining room, spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. Walk upstairs and you will find a good-sized master bedroom with tray ceilings, and a large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanity sinks and a garden tub. Large fenced in backyard, with shade trees. Great Ballantyne location with plenty of shopping, Blakeney, and Waverly only minutes away!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076731)