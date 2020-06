Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home located on a quiet street! Enjoy a sizeable kitchen with an island and breakfast area along with a dining room. The family room is perfect for entertaining large groups. High vaulted ceilings throughout, blinds on windows, and a large master bedroom with a separate shower and bathtub as well as dual vanity in the master bath. Two additional bedrooms, and full bath upstairs. Take a tour today!