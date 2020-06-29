All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 919 Woodington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
919 Woodington Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

919 Woodington Lane

919 Woodington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

919 Woodington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,794 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5158460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Woodington Lane have any available units?
919 Woodington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 919 Woodington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
919 Woodington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Woodington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 919 Woodington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 919 Woodington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 919 Woodington Lane offers parking.
Does 919 Woodington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Woodington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Woodington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 919 Woodington Lane has a pool.
Does 919 Woodington Lane have accessible units?
No, 919 Woodington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Woodington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Woodington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Woodington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Woodington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte