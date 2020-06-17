9105 Kings Canyon Dr

Amenities
South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143
Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy. Downstairs includes a half bath, Coat closet, laundry room, kitchen eating area, dining room, living room with fireplace, and wet bar. Upstairs has a landing which last tenant used as an office/reading area and 2 decent sized bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and a skylight above the tub.
