9105 Kings Canyon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143



Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy. Downstairs includes a half bath, Coat closet, laundry room, kitchen eating area, dining room, living room with fireplace, and wet bar. Upstairs has a landing which last tenant used as an office/reading area and 2 decent sized bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and a skylight above the tub.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245143

Property Id 245143



(RLNE5646035)