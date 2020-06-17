All apartments in Charlotte
9105 Kings Canyon Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

9105 Kings Canyon Dr

9105 Kings Canyon Drive · (704) 236-9903
Location

9105 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143

Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy. Downstairs includes a half bath, Coat closet, laundry room, kitchen eating area, dining room, living room with fireplace, and wet bar. Upstairs has a landing which last tenant used as an office/reading area and 2 decent sized bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and a skylight above the tub.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have any available units?
9105 Kings Canyon Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have?
Some of 9105 Kings Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Kings Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Kings Canyon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Kings Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Kings Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 Kings Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
