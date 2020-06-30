All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

9007 St Croix Ln

9007 Saint Croix Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9007 Saint Croix Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently renovated with a new kitchen, stainless appliances, new bathroom vanities and tile, new carpeting (Dec 2019), freshly painted throughout, new patio sliders with integrated blinds and smooth ceilings. The vaulted great room features a soaring stone gas fireplace. The large back deck is a great place to enjoy a beverage while watching golfers tee off beyond the trees. The master in this single story two bedroom, 2 bathroom home is spacious and the garage has plenty of room for extra storage as well as parking for two cars. This is one of the few neighborhoods in Raintree that has no initiation fee for residents who join as either golf or social members (pool, tennis, fitness, clubhouse). Monthly fees apply if you join. Free community amenities include outdoor fitness equipment, catch and release fishing pond, sand volley ball court, basketball court, playground and soccer field. The outdoor furniture, propane grill and propane fire pit are included; the living room furniture can also remain for no additional charge. The landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, trash pick up and common area landscaping. This unit includes parking for two vehicles. Temporary parking for guests is available. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis for qualified applicants; subject to a pet fee/pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 St Croix Ln have any available units?
9007 St Croix Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9007 St Croix Ln have?
Some of 9007 St Croix Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9007 St Croix Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9007 St Croix Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 St Croix Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9007 St Croix Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9007 St Croix Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9007 St Croix Ln offers parking.
Does 9007 St Croix Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9007 St Croix Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 St Croix Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9007 St Croix Ln has a pool.
Does 9007 St Croix Ln have accessible units?
No, 9007 St Croix Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 St Croix Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9007 St Croix Ln has units with dishwashers.

