9007 St Croix Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated with a new kitchen, stainless appliances, new bathroom vanities and tile, new carpeting (Dec 2019), freshly painted throughout, new patio sliders with integrated blinds and smooth ceilings. The vaulted great room features a soaring stone gas fireplace. The large back deck is a great place to enjoy a beverage while watching golfers tee off beyond the trees. The master in this single story two bedroom, 2 bathroom home is spacious and the garage has plenty of room for extra storage as well as parking for two cars. This is one of the few neighborhoods in Raintree that has no initiation fee for residents who join as either golf or social members (pool, tennis, fitness, clubhouse). Monthly fees apply if you join. Free community amenities include outdoor fitness equipment, catch and release fishing pond, sand volley ball court, basketball court, playground and soccer field. The outdoor furniture, propane grill and propane fire pit are included; the living room furniture can also remain for no additional charge. The landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, trash pick up and common area landscaping. This unit includes parking for two vehicles. Temporary parking for guests is available. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis for qualified applicants; subject to a pet fee/pet rent.