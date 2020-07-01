8939 Houston Ridge Road

Amenities

This spacious 2 story townhouse with a garage is located in a beautiful, safe Ballantyne neighborhood, which is close to several shopping centers, golf courses, greenways, and within a highly desirable school zone.

This townhouse is located beside the pool and walking path in the neighborhood. The pool, water, recycling, and trash pickup are all included in the monthly rent. Elizabeth Townes lawn and gardens are manicured and cared for by professional landscapers.

This property has been freshly painted in a neutral gray color and has wooden and carpet flooring throughout the inside. The windows all have 3" white wooden blinds for privacy. There are patios in both the front and back of the townhouse, which are great for grilling out, entertaining, or just relaxing outdoors.

The attached garage is a great, safe place to park your car and keep it clean or to use as a personal storage unit. There is also a large closet beneath the stairs inside that can be used for additional storage.

No Dogs Allowed



