All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8939 Houston Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8939 Houston Ridge Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

8939 Houston Ridge Road

8939 Houston Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8939 Houston Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 05/01/20 Ballantyne Property - Property Id: 242157

This spacious 2 story townhouse with a garage is located in a beautiful, safe Ballantyne neighborhood, which is close to several shopping centers, golf courses, greenways, and within a highly desirable school zone.
This townhouse is located beside the pool and walking path in the neighborhood. The pool, water, recycling, and trash pickup are all included in the monthly rent. Elizabeth Townes lawn and gardens are manicured and cared for by professional landscapers.
This property has been freshly painted in a neutral gray color and has wooden and carpet flooring throughout the inside. The windows all have 3" white wooden blinds for privacy. There are patios in both the front and back of the townhouse, which are great for grilling out, entertaining, or just relaxing outdoors.
The attached garage is a great, safe place to park your car and keep it clean or to use as a personal storage unit. There is also a large closet beneath the stairs inside that can be used for additional storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242157
Property Id 242157

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5636429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have any available units?
8939 Houston Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have?
Some of 8939 Houston Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Houston Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Houston Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Houston Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8939 Houston Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Houston Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8939 Houston Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 8939 Houston Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8939 Houston Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Houston Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8939 Houston Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte