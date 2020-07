Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room accessible courtyard game room internet access internet cafe

Located just steps from the historic NoDa Arts District, our pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent are exactly what you've been searching for in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mercury NoDa offers you the unique living experience you crave with the upscale features and amenities that make our community remarkable. Bright interiors are highlighted with vaulted ceilings, tile backsplashes, and modern plank flooring. Our prime location is just minutes from the light rail and situated near neighborhood hot spots like the Neighborhood Theatre, NoDa Farmers Market, and Dog Bar Charlotte, so you can thrive in the heart of the city. Amenities like a state-of-the-art fitness center with Wellbeats virtual trainer help you maintain your fitness routine, and our saltwater pool surrounded by cabanas is there for you when you want to kick back and relax. What are you waiting for? Experience NoDa. Live Mercury NoDa.