8829 Roseton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2 Story 2 Bedroom Townhome near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Southgate Commons

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1997

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Hawk Ridge Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This attractive move in ready townhouse in Southgate Commons is near Ballantyne. Location, location, location, this unit is very close to Stonecrest and Blakeney shopping centers. It has eat-in kitchen with bar and lots of cabinets. The townhouse has two master suites upstairs with vaulted ceilings and each has their own private bathroom. It comes with refrigerator, new dishwasher, new microwave, new range, new disposal, and washer-dryer. This unit is freshly painted, and has new vinyl flooring on the ground level. In addition, the unit has a one car garage and a fenced in backyard. There is also some additional storage. Water/sewer and garbage/recycle collection are included. Nice community pool for summer enjoyment. No smoking and no pets permitted. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5111276)