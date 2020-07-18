All apartments in Charlotte
8829 Roseton Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

8829 Roseton Lane

8829 Roseton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8829 Roseton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 2 Bedroom Townhome near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Southgate Commons
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 1997
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Hawk Ridge Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This attractive move in ready townhouse in Southgate Commons is near Ballantyne. Location, location, location, this unit is very close to Stonecrest and Blakeney shopping centers. It has eat-in kitchen with bar and lots of cabinets. The townhouse has two master suites upstairs with vaulted ceilings and each has their own private bathroom. It comes with refrigerator, new dishwasher, new microwave, new range, new disposal, and washer-dryer. This unit is freshly painted, and has new vinyl flooring on the ground level. In addition, the unit has a one car garage and a fenced in backyard. There is also some additional storage. Water/sewer and garbage/recycle collection are included. Nice community pool for summer enjoyment. No smoking and no pets permitted. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 Roseton Lane have any available units?
8829 Roseton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8829 Roseton Lane have?
Some of 8829 Roseton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 Roseton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Roseton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Roseton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8829 Roseton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8829 Roseton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8829 Roseton Lane offers parking.
Does 8829 Roseton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8829 Roseton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Roseton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8829 Roseton Lane has a pool.
Does 8829 Roseton Lane have accessible units?
No, 8829 Roseton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Roseton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 Roseton Lane has units with dishwashers.
