ballantyne east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
185 Apartments for rent in Ballantyne East, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
36 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
25 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11766 Red Rust Lane
11766 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms - Gorgeous, New Construction, 2-Story Executive Townhome in Rea Farms, Move-In Ready Today! Never Lived In...Price Reduction...
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
11508 Red Rust Lane
11508 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This 2019 built townhouse on a Corner Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
11730 Red Rust Lane - 1
11730 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN REA FARMS! THIS RENTAL OFFERS 3BDS/2.5BATHS, SS APPLIANCES, AND A ONE CAR BACK LOAD GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10801 Summitt Tree Ct
10801 Summitt Tree Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2477 sqft
In the heart of the Ballantyne area you'll find Thornhill... walk to Stonecrest Shopping Center! This renovated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath feels like it has two master bedrooms... one down and one up. Just under 2,500 sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11742 Red Rust Lane
11742 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Brand new Townhouse in Rea Farms.Washer & Dryer provided Front entry to a family room and a beautiful light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,centre island, pantry , half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Ballantyne East
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
20 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
20 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
51 Units Available
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11810 Chelton Ridge Ln
11810 Chelton Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
11810 Chelton Ridge Ln Available 08/01/20 Ballantyne Area - Great Ballantyne Location, minutes from I-485 & Rea Rd. Convenient to Stone Crest Shopping Center, with Movies, Dining & More.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10735 Essex Hall
10735 Essex Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1947 sqft
- (RLNE4471859)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11020 Cedar Walk Ln
11020 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1504 sqft
End unit townhome w/third level loft, full brick exterior, wood floor on main, tiled bath floors, granite in kitchen, upgraded birch cabinets. Windows on side for extra light. Community has greens for throwing frisbee. Walk to shopping, restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11948 Royal Castle Court
11948 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
3 bedroom home in South Charlotte - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available near Johnston Rd. 2 car garage. Foyer, living room and dining area have laminate flooring. Tile floor in the kitchen with granite counter tops and subway tile back splash.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
11823 Golspie Court
11823 Golspie Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1966 sqft
Absolute Stunner! Check out this home Right at the heart of Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street in popular Edinburg! Flowing with Hand Scraped hardwoods throughout the Main level.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
10416 Winslet Drive
10416 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban Splendor! This beautiful 3 story townhouse located In the Heart of Ballantyne has it all! You will fall in love as soon as you enter! This stunning townhouse has all the luxurious & pristine features to call it home.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
16005 Sunninghill Park Road
16005 Sunninghill Park Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2417 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! Large home located in desirable Kingsley subdivision, a warm and wonderful community. In the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to shops, restaurants and some of the best schools Charlotte has to offer. Open floor plan w/fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10306 Gunnison Lane
10306 Gunnison Lane, Charlotte, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
3612 sqft
Semi-custom home with fantastic floorplan. Tons of natural light. Two upstairs bedrooms that truly qualify as master bedrooms.
