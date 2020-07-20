All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2019 at 8:53 PM

8702 Bodkin Court

Location

8702 Bodkin Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Bodkin Court have any available units?
8702 Bodkin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8702 Bodkin Court currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Bodkin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Bodkin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Bodkin Court is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court offer parking?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not offer parking.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court have a pool?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not have a pool.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court have accessible units?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 Bodkin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8702 Bodkin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
