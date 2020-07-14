All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2100 Queens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2100 Queens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

2100 Queens

2100 Queens Rd W · (704) 228-7252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2100 Queens Rd W, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2100 Queens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
pet friendly
coffee bar
hot tub
Stunning interiors, sweeping oak-lined trees and Southern charm define the custom apartment residences at 2100 Queens. Situated at the intersection of Queens Rd. West and Selwyn Avenue, 2100 Queens offers a sophisticated apartment lifestyle unlike any other in the heart of Myers Park. Every residence offers custom quality finishes and thoughtful details. Expansive floor plans showcase designer kitchens with chimney hood ranges, stainless steel appliances, large islands, and wet bars and wine fridges, perfect for your inner entertainer. Real hardwood flooring, dual-sided fireplaces, and frameless glass walk-in showers add panache to these residences. All the comforts of home are included - interior patios with up to 600 sq. ft. of outdoor living space, private access mudrooms or expansive laundry rooms, and custom moldings with architectural columns. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at 2100 Queens as enjoyable as ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $399 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Queens have any available units?
2100 Queens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Queens have?
Some of 2100 Queens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Queens currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Queens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Queens pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Queens is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Queens offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Queens offers parking.
Does 2100 Queens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Queens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Queens have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Queens has a pool.
Does 2100 Queens have accessible units?
Yes, 2100 Queens has accessible units.
Does 2100 Queens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Queens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2100 Queens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity