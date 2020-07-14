Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities conference room clubhouse parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool pet friendly coffee bar hot tub

Stunning interiors, sweeping oak-lined trees and Southern charm define the custom apartment residences at 2100 Queens. Situated at the intersection of Queens Rd. West and Selwyn Avenue, 2100 Queens offers a sophisticated apartment lifestyle unlike any other in the heart of Myers Park. Every residence offers custom quality finishes and thoughtful details. Expansive floor plans showcase designer kitchens with chimney hood ranges, stainless steel appliances, large islands, and wet bars and wine fridges, perfect for your inner entertainer. Real hardwood flooring, dual-sided fireplaces, and frameless glass walk-in showers add panache to these residences. All the comforts of home are included - interior patios with up to 600 sq. ft. of outdoor living space, private access mudrooms or expansive laundry rooms, and custom moldings with architectural columns. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at 2100 Queens as enjoyable as ...