859 Log Cabin Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Tri-Level home for rent in the University area of Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Tri-Level Home For Rent!. Homes comes with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and has a large front and Back yard. It is approximately 1700 square feet and has gas heat and central air. The Basement has a Large den, office 1/2 bath and laundry room. The 1st and 2nd floors have beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove. The exterior of the home consists of plenty of room for parking, large patio area off the back and rear fence.



I-85 NORTH TO SUGAR CREEK, RIGHT (EAST) AT OFF RAMP, ALMOST IMMEDIATE LEFT ON REAGAN, 1ST RIGHT ON TOM HUNTER, 2ND RIGHT ON LOG CABIN



(RLNE5744425)