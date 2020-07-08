All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

859 Log Cabin Road

859 Log Cabin Road · No Longer Available
Location

859 Log Cabin Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Tri-Level home for rent in the University area of Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Tri-Level Home For Rent!. Homes comes with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and has a large front and Back yard. It is approximately 1700 square feet and has gas heat and central air. The Basement has a Large den, office 1/2 bath and laundry room. The 1st and 2nd floors have beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove. The exterior of the home consists of plenty of room for parking, large patio area off the back and rear fence.

I-85 NORTH TO SUGAR CREEK, RIGHT (EAST) AT OFF RAMP, ALMOST IMMEDIATE LEFT ON REAGAN, 1ST RIGHT ON TOM HUNTER, 2ND RIGHT ON LOG CABIN

(RLNE5744425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 Log Cabin Road have any available units?
859 Log Cabin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 Log Cabin Road have?
Some of 859 Log Cabin Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 Log Cabin Road currently offering any rent specials?
859 Log Cabin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Log Cabin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 Log Cabin Road is pet friendly.
Does 859 Log Cabin Road offer parking?
Yes, 859 Log Cabin Road offers parking.
Does 859 Log Cabin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Log Cabin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Log Cabin Road have a pool?
No, 859 Log Cabin Road does not have a pool.
Does 859 Log Cabin Road have accessible units?
No, 859 Log Cabin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Log Cabin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Log Cabin Road does not have units with dishwashers.

