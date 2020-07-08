All apartments in Charlotte
8410 Belstead Brook Court

Location

8410 Belstead Brook Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,608 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5322180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have any available units?
8410 Belstead Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have?
Some of 8410 Belstead Brook Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Belstead Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Belstead Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Belstead Brook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Belstead Brook Court is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Belstead Brook Court offers parking.
Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Belstead Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have a pool?
Yes, 8410 Belstead Brook Court has a pool.
Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 8410 Belstead Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Belstead Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Belstead Brook Court has units with dishwashers.

