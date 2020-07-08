8271 Carob Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

**MOVE-IN READY** It is all about lifestyle in this gorgeous end unit townhome! Hard to find 1 story end unit! Lots of windows for natural lighting. Split bedroom floorplan. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet, counter space and pantry. Extra room for a bistro breakfast table. Spacious great room with fireplace and dining area! Lovely master suite with huge walk-in closet, bathroom has dual vanities and garden tub. Fenced-in back patio will soon become your utopia! Kingstree community features a swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, sidewalks and street lights. Easy commute to Uptown Charlotte, within minutes to I-485, shopping, restaurants, medical centers, the list goes on and on! *PLEASE NOTE: Owner Requires 1st, Last month and Security Deposit for all leases. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS PERMITTED.