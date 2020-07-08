All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

8271 Carob Tree Lane

8271 Carob Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8271 Carob Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
**MOVE-IN READY** It is all about lifestyle in this gorgeous end unit townhome! Hard to find 1 story end unit! Lots of windows for natural lighting. Split bedroom floorplan. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet, counter space and pantry. Extra room for a bistro breakfast table. Spacious great room with fireplace and dining area! Lovely master suite with huge walk-in closet, bathroom has dual vanities and garden tub. Fenced-in back patio will soon become your utopia! Kingstree community features a swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, sidewalks and street lights. Easy commute to Uptown Charlotte, within minutes to I-485, shopping, restaurants, medical centers, the list goes on and on! *PLEASE NOTE: Owner Requires 1st, Last month and Security Deposit for all leases. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS PERMITTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have any available units?
8271 Carob Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have?
Some of 8271 Carob Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8271 Carob Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8271 Carob Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 Carob Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8271 Carob Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 8271 Carob Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8271 Carob Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8271 Carob Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 8271 Carob Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 Carob Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8271 Carob Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

