Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

8254 Southgate Commons Dr

8254 Southgate Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8254 Southgate Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Prestine, move in ready Townhome located in Southgate Commons community! - Beautiful 2, bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the Ballantyne area and features; 1 car garage, 2nd floor laundry, gorgeous new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, 2nd floor loft, all brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, neutral paint throughout, gas fireplace in the living room, plenty of natural light, and so much more ! Community has a pool. Close to dining, shopping and freeways. Small pets 25 lbs. and under will be considered. Pet fee is non-refundable and is $350.00.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5163776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have any available units?
8254 Southgate Commons Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have?
Some of 8254 Southgate Commons Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8254 Southgate Commons Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8254 Southgate Commons Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 Southgate Commons Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr offers parking.
Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr has a pool.
Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have accessible units?
No, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 Southgate Commons Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8254 Southgate Commons Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
