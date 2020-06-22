8254 Southgate Commons Dr

Amenities

Prestine, move in ready Townhome located in Southgate Commons community! - Beautiful 2, bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the Ballantyne area and features; 1 car garage, 2nd floor laundry, gorgeous new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, 2nd floor loft, all brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, neutral paint throughout, gas fireplace in the living room, plenty of natural light, and so much more ! Community has a pool. Close to dining, shopping and freeways. Small pets 25 lbs. and under will be considered. Pet fee is non-refundable and is $350.00.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5163776)