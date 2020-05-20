8221 Pineville Matthews Road

Completely Renovated!! This private and roomy Townhouse has it all. Entire unit has new painted walls. 1st floor Great room and Dining area has all new vinyl plank flooring with newly faced fireplace. Kitchen area and entrance are tiled floors. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted and have new sink and faucet also New SS appliances. The first floor half bath is All newly renovated. The 2nd floor and stairway has new carpet throughout. There are 2 Master suites with plenty of storage and each having All New master bathrooms. The laundry with washer and dryer are also on 2nd floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
