8221 Pineville Matthews Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Completely Renovated!! This private and roomy Townhouse has it all. Entire unit has new painted walls. 1st floor Great room and Dining area has all new vinyl plank flooring with newly faced fireplace. Kitchen area and entrance are tiled floors. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted and have new sink and faucet also New SS appliances. The first floor half bath is All newly renovated. The 2nd floor and stairway has new carpet throughout. There are 2 Master suites with plenty of storage and each having All New master bathrooms. The laundry with washer and dryer are also on 2nd floor.