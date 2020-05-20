All apartments in Charlotte
8221 Pineville Matthews Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

8221 Pineville Matthews Road

8221 Pineville-Matthews Road · No Longer Available
Location

8221 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Completely Renovated!! This private and roomy Townhouse has it all. Entire unit has new painted walls. 1st floor Great room and Dining area has all new vinyl plank flooring with newly faced fireplace. Kitchen area and entrance are tiled floors. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted and have new sink and faucet also New SS appliances. The first floor half bath is All newly renovated. The 2nd floor and stairway has new carpet throughout. There are 2 Master suites with plenty of storage and each having All New master bathrooms. The laundry with washer and dryer are also on 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have any available units?
8221 Pineville Matthews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have?
Some of 8221 Pineville Matthews Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Pineville Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Pineville Matthews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Pineville Matthews Road pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road offer parking?
No, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road does not offer parking.
Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have a pool?
No, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Pineville Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 Pineville Matthews Road has units with dishwashers.
