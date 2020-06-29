All apartments in Charlotte
8152 Ottawa Lane

8152 Ottawa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8152 Ottawa Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have any available units?
8152 Ottawa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8152 Ottawa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8152 Ottawa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 Ottawa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 Ottawa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane offer parking?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have a pool?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have accessible units?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8152 Ottawa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8152 Ottawa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
