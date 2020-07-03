All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7711 Park Vista Circle

7711 Park Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in South Charlotte - Beautiful 3BD/2BA home located in the Park Ridge Neighborhood. This home is equipped with spacious rooms and a nice dining area. It has a nice stone fireplace in the living room and a fenced in backyard. It is surrounded by many restaurants, stores and just minutes away from Carolina Place Mall.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE3302675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Park Vista Circle have any available units?
7711 Park Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Park Vista Circle have?
Some of 7711 Park Vista Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Park Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Park Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Park Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7711 Park Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7711 Park Vista Circle offer parking?
No, 7711 Park Vista Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7711 Park Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Park Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Park Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 7711 Park Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Park Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 7711 Park Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Park Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 Park Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.

