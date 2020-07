Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse

Delta Crossing is the address for beautiful apartments in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each apartment home features unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget. Our apartments offer beautifully appointed one, two, or three bedroom floor plans, also featuring three bedroom townhomes. Delta offers a beautiful swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, playground and free Wi-Fi for our residents.South of University City, Delta Crossing is convenient to many restaurants, banks, shopping and public transportation. Delta Crossing is sure to offer something for everyone!