Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

7706 Brisbane Court

Location

7706 Brisbane Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Really nice bright and open home! Wood look floors in the great room and entry, corner fireplace, huge kitchen with all appliances, french doors leading to the fenced backyard, huge master bedroom and bath! Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Brand new paint! Community pool and playgrounds! $350 pet fee for one pet, $500 for two. Max of two pets. $55 per working adult application fee. Must have good credit and good rent history. No summary ejectment or eviction history. No smoking inside the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Brisbane Court have any available units?
7706 Brisbane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Brisbane Court have?
Some of 7706 Brisbane Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Brisbane Court currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Brisbane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Brisbane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Brisbane Court is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Brisbane Court offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Brisbane Court offers parking.
Does 7706 Brisbane Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7706 Brisbane Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Brisbane Court have a pool?
Yes, 7706 Brisbane Court has a pool.
Does 7706 Brisbane Court have accessible units?
No, 7706 Brisbane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Brisbane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 Brisbane Court has units with dishwashers.
