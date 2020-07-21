7706 Brisbane Court

Amenities

Really nice bright and open home! Wood look floors in the great room and entry, corner fireplace, huge kitchen with all appliances, french doors leading to the fenced backyard, huge master bedroom and bath! Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Brand new paint! Community pool and playgrounds! $350 pet fee for one pet, $500 for two. Max of two pets. $55 per working adult application fee. Must have good credit and good rent history. No summary ejectment or eviction history. No smoking inside the home.