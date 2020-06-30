All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7548 Yellow Pine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7548 Yellow Pine Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

7548 Yellow Pine Court

7548 Yellow Pine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7548 Yellow Pine Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Ballantyne area location with great Ardrey Kell feeding schools. Walking distance to stonecrest and less than 5 minutes to Rea Farms/Waverly, Blakeney and Ballantyne. 3 bed / 2 bath brick home in Colony Woods. Home features a large rocking chair front porch, vaulted ceilings in great room and kitchen with open concept floor plan, freshly painted, new baths, new appliances and remodeled kitchen,etc. What's not to love. Located on a beautiful cul-de-sac with large private backyard. Storage building. WON'T LAST LONG so Call Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have any available units?
7548 Yellow Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have?
Some of 7548 Yellow Pine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 Yellow Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
7548 Yellow Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 Yellow Pine Court pet-friendly?
No, 7548 Yellow Pine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 7548 Yellow Pine Court offers parking.
Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7548 Yellow Pine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have a pool?
No, 7548 Yellow Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 7548 Yellow Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 Yellow Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 Yellow Pine Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte