7548 Yellow Pine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Ballantyne area location with great Ardrey Kell feeding schools. Walking distance to stonecrest and less than 5 minutes to Rea Farms/Waverly, Blakeney and Ballantyne. 3 bed / 2 bath brick home in Colony Woods. Home features a large rocking chair front porch, vaulted ceilings in great room and kitchen with open concept floor plan, freshly painted, new baths, new appliances and remodeled kitchen,etc. What's not to love. Located on a beautiful cul-de-sac with large private backyard. Storage building. WON'T LAST LONG so Call Today.