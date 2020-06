Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch home with vaulted ceilings, new flooring in the kitchen and foyer plus a fresh paint job throughout the interior of the home. This home was once used as the Model home for the community. Visit www.northpointam.com to apply.