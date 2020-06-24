All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7483 Redmulberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7483 Redmulberry Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 8:59 AM

7483 Redmulberry Way

7483 Red Mulberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7483 Red Mulberry Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse for Rent in South Tryon - STOVE COMMUNITY (Ryan Homes)
energy efficient townhouse Available Starting from April 2019

Available from 1st April 2019
Rent 1500 $ ( water and sewage bill , home trash pickup, laundry, pool, gym included )
Deposit 1500 $
Lease - Flexible , Community - Gated
Accessories - Living Room and both the bedroom having fan with lights
Amenities - Pool, gym, clubhouse, mini golf

New Town House For Rent with 2 specious Master Bedroom , attached bathroom and walking closet Powder room on first floor and single Car Garage with two extra car parking pad. ( 3 Car parking) Backyard with lot of greenery. Townhouse is having French door specious refrigerator, Gas Cooking Range, exhaust fan in kitchen, washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, thankless water heater , air conditioner(dual panel), heating system, garage opener by remote as well as manual. First floor pantry with wire shelving. All bedrooms having fan with lights . Fully wooden flooring on first floor and fully carpet on second floor (all bedrooms). Home trash pickup . Rent is included with sewage, water and trash. Swimming pool, club house, gym all facilities are included within rent. Peaceful neighborhood.
Townhouse is located at prime location which is very close to I-485 (Exit 1,3 ) and I-77 (Exit 3) and within 1/2 mile to a shopping complex which includes Super Wal-Mart, Publix, Lowes and lot of eateries. So easy commute to uptown and Ballantyne as well most shopping can be done within a 1-mile radius. Time Warner Cable, While hall Park 1,2 , Microsoft, commercial offices, Top Golf are on 1/2 mile distance. Also its very close to Charlotte airport within 5 mile radius. Pharmacy, dentistry , child day care available in 0.2 miles of radius CATS Bus Transportation available - 16W, 56, 41X towards uptown. Charlotte premium outlet is 2.5 miles of radius. Direct bus for arrow wood train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7483 Redmulberry Way have any available units?
7483 Redmulberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7483 Redmulberry Way have?
Some of 7483 Redmulberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7483 Redmulberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
7483 Redmulberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7483 Redmulberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7483 Redmulberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 7483 Redmulberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 7483 Redmulberry Way offers parking.
Does 7483 Redmulberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7483 Redmulberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7483 Redmulberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 7483 Redmulberry Way has a pool.
Does 7483 Redmulberry Way have accessible units?
No, 7483 Redmulberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7483 Redmulberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7483 Redmulberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte