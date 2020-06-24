7483 Redmulberry Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly

Townhouse for Rent in South Tryon - STOVE COMMUNITY (Ryan Homes)

energy efficient townhouse Available Starting from April 2019



Available from 1st April 2019

Rent 1500 $ ( water and sewage bill , home trash pickup, laundry, pool, gym included )

Deposit 1500 $

Lease - Flexible , Community - Gated

Accessories - Living Room and both the bedroom having fan with lights

Amenities - Pool, gym, clubhouse, mini golf



New Town House For Rent with 2 specious Master Bedroom , attached bathroom and walking closet Powder room on first floor and single Car Garage with two extra car parking pad. ( 3 Car parking) Backyard with lot of greenery. Townhouse is having French door specious refrigerator, Gas Cooking Range, exhaust fan in kitchen, washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, thankless water heater , air conditioner(dual panel), heating system, garage opener by remote as well as manual. First floor pantry with wire shelving. All bedrooms having fan with lights . Fully wooden flooring on first floor and fully carpet on second floor (all bedrooms). Home trash pickup . Rent is included with sewage, water and trash. Swimming pool, club house, gym all facilities are included within rent. Peaceful neighborhood.

Townhouse is located at prime location which is very close to I-485 (Exit 1,3 ) and I-77 (Exit 3) and within 1/2 mile to a shopping complex which includes Super Wal-Mart, Publix, Lowes and lot of eateries. So easy commute to uptown and Ballantyne as well most shopping can be done within a 1-mile radius. Time Warner Cable, While hall Park 1,2 , Microsoft, commercial offices, Top Golf are on 1/2 mile distance. Also its very close to Charlotte airport within 5 mile radius. Pharmacy, dentistry , child day care available in 0.2 miles of radius CATS Bus Transportation available - 16W, 56, 41X towards uptown. Charlotte premium outlet is 2.5 miles of radius. Direct bus for arrow wood train station.