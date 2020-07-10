All apartments in Charlotte
7442 Crestside Lane

Location

7442 Crestside Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
7442 Crestside Lane Available 06/17/20 (Coming Soon) Nice Home Ranch Home - Property Coming Available in Mid-June.

Property features an open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors. The kitchen overlooking the living room, is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and a garden tub. Laundry Room with built-in shelves and washer/dryer connections. 3rd bedroom is small but versatile space leading to fenced -in backyard with storage shed. Central Air & Gas Heat.

Call us today for more information!

(RLNE5835492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7442 Crestside Lane have any available units?
7442 Crestside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7442 Crestside Lane have?
Some of 7442 Crestside Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7442 Crestside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7442 Crestside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7442 Crestside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7442 Crestside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7442 Crestside Lane offer parking?
No, 7442 Crestside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7442 Crestside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7442 Crestside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7442 Crestside Lane have a pool?
No, 7442 Crestside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7442 Crestside Lane have accessible units?
No, 7442 Crestside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7442 Crestside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7442 Crestside Lane has units with dishwashers.

