Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

7442 Crestside Lane Available 06/17/20 (Coming Soon) Nice Home Ranch Home - Property Coming Available in Mid-June.



Property features an open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors. The kitchen overlooking the living room, is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and a garden tub. Laundry Room with built-in shelves and washer/dryer connections. 3rd bedroom is small but versatile space leading to fenced -in backyard with storage shed. Central Air & Gas Heat.



(RLNE5835492)