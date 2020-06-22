All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7368 Laurel Valley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7368 Laurel Valley Rd
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM

7368 Laurel Valley Rd

7368 Laurel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7368 Laurel Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Recently refreshed - Clean 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Charlotte. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

Townhouse was recently Professionally cleaned after installing
- New Fridge
- New Soft Close Toilets Seats
- New Door locks
- New Faucets and Showerheads
- Freshly painted

Hookup for Washer & Exists in the townhouse. Today it does not have any installed but if you need one, we can provide it at no additional cost.

The townhouse has two dedicated parking spots, directly in front of the front door.

Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have any available units?
7368 Laurel Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have?
Some of 7368 Laurel Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7368 Laurel Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7368 Laurel Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7368 Laurel Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7368 Laurel Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7368 Laurel Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte