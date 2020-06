Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath split-level home is located on over a half-acre lot with mature trees. Wood laminate floors accent much of the interior. The main level features a living room with built-in bookshelves and a kitchen open to a sunny breakfast area. Close to Matthews, Providence Rd, McAlpine Creek Greenway, schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining!