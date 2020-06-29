All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7312 Rustic Ridge Rd
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

7312 Rustic Ridge Rd

7312 Rustic Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7312 Rustic Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Reduced Price !!!! Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - LOCATION, LOCATION! CARMEL/BALLANTYNE Close 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Yard & Large Patio. Mature Landscaping & Private. Spacious Main Level w/Laminate & Wood Flooring, Fireplace in Large Great Room; Light, Bright & Spacious Formal Living & Dining Rooms; Perfect Kitchen w/Upgraded SS Appliances, Lg Pantry & Open Breakfast, Upstairs are 3 Well-Sized Secondary Bedrooms & Generous Master w/En-Suite with plenty of closets

(RLNE5589416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have any available units?
7312 Rustic Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have?
Some of 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Rustic Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Rustic Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte