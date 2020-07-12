/
/
/
biddleville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
314 Apartments for rent in Biddleville, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:02am
13 Units Available
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1373 sqft
Now leasing savvy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in downtown Charlotte.
Results within 1 mile of Biddleville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
20 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,300
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1247 sqft
Great uptown location close to the Mint Museum, shops and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, club room and gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
45 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,052
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
49 Units Available
Museum Tower
525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1426 sqft
Luxury apartments feature modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Community has 24-hour concierge service, outdoor fireplace and grill, and business hub. Prime uptown location.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Great location in Charlotte, just minutes from Bryant Park. Units include amenities like oversized windows, European-style appliances and private balcony. Community offers residents gas grilling station, saltwater pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1052 sqft
Luxury community offers residents amenities like sundeck, parking and clubhouse. Units include details like large closets, patios and laundry. Located in excellent neighborhood, close to Mint Museum UPTOWN, McColl Center for Visual Art and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1109 sqft
Upscale apartment complex in Wesley Heights -- a leafy community just off I-77. Units come with open floor plan and private balconies with sweeping views of downtown Charlotte. Clubroom with shuffleboard and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1153 sqft
Well-appointed one- and two-bedroom apartments in Charlotte's Fourth Ward, near Johnson and Wales University. All units have in-unit laundry facilities, dishwashers, patio/balconies, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1300 sqft
Upscale units have kitchen islands with bar seating and granite countertops. In-unit laundry area, along with espresso wood cabinetry and spacious walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community offers a carport and convenient on-site parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2020 Rush Wind Drive
2020 Rush Wind Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$780
2020 Rush Wind Drive Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex!!! - Cute 2 bedroom duplex with gas heat and window air conditioning. Excellent location near downtown. Easy access to I-85,I-77 and Brookshire Boulevard. Accessibility to CATS line.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Jones St
420 Jones Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
660 sqft
- Nice duplex in West Charlotte. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lawn care included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899200)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 Morson Street
2835 Morson Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow near Enderly Park - All New Inside ! 3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow on tree lined street near Enderly Park. Completely gutted and renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 W Trade St #1610
333 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Uptown Hi-Rise Living in Airy Studio - City Views - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcRf9ExQRL4&mls=1. Minimally furnished 16th-floor city view studio condo in the sought-after Trademark Tower in Center City.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2944 Coronet Way
2944 Coronet Way, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
House for Rent - Cozy newly renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent. Home is located on a quite block in a mature neighborhood. Freshly paintes, new wood laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances and cabinets. Living room, eat-in-kitchen and family room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Polk Street
1209 Polk Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath house with open floor plan. Minutes from uptown Charlotte and the Avid Music Exchange. Hardwood floors in the den. Carpets in Bedrooms. Walls are now Gray - new photos will be uploaded the beginning of July 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
237 Victoria Avenue
237 Victoria Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Exceptional Bungalow style home nestled in the historic Third Ward District, just minutes from uptown Charlotte. This beauty showcases all the bells and whistles to include original hard wood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC