All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 721 Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
721 Walnut Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

721 Walnut Avenue

721 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 Walnut Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
This large one-bedroom duplex apartment is located in Historic Wesley Heights on tree lined Walnut Avenue. Rooms include front porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Features include central air, gas heat, hardwoods throughout, granite and marble in the kitchen and bath and a large backyard. Washer/Dryer and kitchen appliances are included. Home is very well insulated and efficient to run. Very close proximity to popular Morehead Street restaurants and the greenway trail. Water, sewer, and lawn maintenance are included but all other utilities and services are the responsibility of the tenant. Property is locally owned and managed with 24 hour emergency support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
721 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 721 Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 721 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 721 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 721 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 721 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte