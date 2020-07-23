All apartments in Charlotte
718 Trade Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

718 Trade Street

718 West Trade Street · (704) 968-5788
Location

718 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This 3rd story condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. Spacious living room with brick wall entertainment area, dining room and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Large master bedroom has private full bath with dual vanity and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has his/hers closets. Full size laundry room and balcony with great view of Uptown. Located just a few blocks of BOA Stadium, shops restaurants and entertainment. Parking deck, pool, rooftop terrace and conference room included. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1495 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Trade Street have any available units?
718 Trade Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Trade Street have?
Some of 718 Trade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Trade Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 Trade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Trade Street pet-friendly?
No, 718 Trade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 718 Trade Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 Trade Street offers parking.
Does 718 Trade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Trade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Trade Street have a pool?
Yes, 718 Trade Street has a pool.
Does 718 Trade Street have accessible units?
No, 718 Trade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Trade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Trade Street has units with dishwashers.
