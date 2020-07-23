718 Trade Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room on-site laundry parking pool

This 3rd story condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. Spacious living room with brick wall entertainment area, dining room and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Large master bedroom has private full bath with dual vanity and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has his/hers closets. Full size laundry room and balcony with great view of Uptown. Located just a few blocks of BOA Stadium, shops restaurants and entertainment. Parking deck, pool, rooftop terrace and conference room included. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1495 deposit.