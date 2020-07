Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE**** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on a partially fenced in lot. Open living room with large windows and formal dining room. Large family room with a lovely wood burning fire place. The home includes an expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings, adjacent on-suite bathroom with a tub and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are very spacious and accommodating. This is a must see!