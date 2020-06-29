All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

710 Crater Street

710 Crater St · No Longer Available
Location

710 Crater St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3BD/1BA ranch home in the Oakhurst community! Recently updated eat-in kitchen with bright white cabinets, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout living and bedroom areas. Brand new HVAC system, washer, dryer, range and refrigerator. Spacious fenced in back yard with large deck that is perfect for entertaining! Air filter maintenance included. Great location, minutes from uptown Charlotte. Don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Crater Street have any available units?
710 Crater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Crater Street have?
Some of 710 Crater Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Crater Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Crater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Crater Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Crater Street is pet friendly.
Does 710 Crater Street offer parking?
No, 710 Crater Street does not offer parking.
Does 710 Crater Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Crater Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Crater Street have a pool?
No, 710 Crater Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Crater Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Crater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Crater Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Crater Street does not have units with dishwashers.
