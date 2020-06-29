710 Crater Street

Amenities
Charming 3BD/1BA ranch home in the Oakhurst community! Recently updated eat-in kitchen with bright white cabinets, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout living and bedroom areas. Brand new HVAC system, washer, dryer, range and refrigerator. Spacious fenced in back yard with large deck that is perfect for entertaining! Air filter maintenance included. Great location, minutes from uptown Charlotte. Don't miss out!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.