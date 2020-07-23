All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:39 AM

7026 Quail Hill Road

7026 Quail Hill Road · (704) 765-5567
Location

7026 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features large bedrooms, a massive walk-in closet in the main bedroom with mirrored doors, en suite bath for main bedroom, hall bath for second bedroom, separate dining area, generous size living area with fireplace, and a patio for entertaining located at the rear of the building with views of a tranquil lawn. The landlord covers heat/AC systems, gas, water/sewer, trash. Condo includes washer and dryer. Home comes with one car covered carport and lots of extra parking spaces for guests. Community offers 2 pools, 3 stocked ponds, clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, walking trails, outdoor grilling area and playground.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Quail Hill Road have any available units?
7026 Quail Hill Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Quail Hill Road have?
Some of 7026 Quail Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Quail Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Quail Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Quail Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Quail Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7026 Quail Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Quail Hill Road offers parking.
Does 7026 Quail Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7026 Quail Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Quail Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 7026 Quail Hill Road has a pool.
Does 7026 Quail Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7026 Quail Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Quail Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 Quail Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
