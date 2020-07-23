7026 Quail Hill Road

Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features large bedrooms, a massive walk-in closet in the main bedroom with mirrored doors, en suite bath for main bedroom, hall bath for second bedroom, separate dining area, generous size living area with fireplace, and a patio for entertaining located at the rear of the building with views of a tranquil lawn. The landlord covers heat/AC systems, gas, water/sewer, trash. Condo includes washer and dryer. Home comes with one car covered carport and lots of extra parking spaces for guests. Community offers 2 pools, 3 stocked ponds, clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, walking trails, outdoor grilling area and playground.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.