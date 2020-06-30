All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

7013 Elm Hill Court

7013 Elm Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Elm Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story townhome in great location! This 2 story brick front townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. Main level has spacious living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen area with breakfast bar. Kitchen has cherry finish cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet and large private bath with dual vanity, stand in shower and separate garden tub. The home also has a back patio, 1 car garage and second parking space in the driveway. Located in the Adare Townhome community just off of Tryon near Beam Rd. Close to I-77 and easy commute to Uptown, I-485 or Fort Mill.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Elm Hill Court have any available units?
7013 Elm Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 Elm Hill Court have?
Some of 7013 Elm Hill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Elm Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Elm Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Elm Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 7013 Elm Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7013 Elm Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Elm Hill Court offers parking.
Does 7013 Elm Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Elm Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Elm Hill Court have a pool?
No, 7013 Elm Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Elm Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 7013 Elm Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Elm Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 Elm Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.

