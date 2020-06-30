7013 Elm Hill Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story townhome in great location! This 2 story brick front townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. Main level has spacious living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen area with breakfast bar. Kitchen has cherry finish cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet and large private bath with dual vanity, stand in shower and separate garden tub. The home also has a back patio, 1 car garage and second parking space in the driveway. Located in the Adare Townhome community just off of Tryon near Beam Rd. Close to I-77 and easy commute to Uptown, I-485 or Fort Mill.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.