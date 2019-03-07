All apartments in Charlotte
7010 Evanton Loch Road

7010 Evanton Loch · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Evanton Loch, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
5 Bedroom + LOFT, 3 full bathrooms home in desirable Berewick community. This home has an exceptional open floor plan offering 3530 square foot main level has a secondary bedroom with a hallway full bath available--perfect for guests/in-laws or even a private office! Beautiful wood floors are in the spacious dining room and formal living room. Great room and kitchen have tile flooring. Kitchen features an abundant amount of cabinet space and counter tops, and has an extended breakfast bar and a large breakfast area. You will love the huge porch for enjoying year round! Berewick is an amazing neighborhood near the outlet mall, offering clubhouse, pool, playground, fitness center and walking trails. Super convenient location near I-485/Hwy 160 & Shopton Rd/Westinghouse. Minutes to the airport!!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have any available units?
7010 Evanton Loch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have?
Some of 7010 Evanton Loch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Evanton Loch Road currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Evanton Loch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Evanton Loch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Evanton Loch Road is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road offer parking?
No, 7010 Evanton Loch Road does not offer parking.
Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Evanton Loch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Evanton Loch Road has a pool.
Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have accessible units?
No, 7010 Evanton Loch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Evanton Loch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Evanton Loch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

