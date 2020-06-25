6815 Water Mill Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom home located in Hampshire Hills Community - Located at end of cul-de-sac street. Home has been recently renovated and updated. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer / dryer hook-ups. No multiple roommate situations or Section 8 applicants are currently being considered. Shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb tenants or enter on to property without appointment. View available showing times and schedule appointment online at www,crowderrentalhomes.com



(RLNE4856065)