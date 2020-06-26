6611 Lancer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will absolutely fall in love with this home! Beautifully landscaped, split-level, full brick house located in Old Providence. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Grand living room with fireplace, open to dining room. Dining room adjacent to gorgeous, modern kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and farmhouse sink overlooking treed backyard. Upstairs, you will find two large secondary bedrooms and secondary bath with stylish vanity and subway tiled bath. Linen pantry and additional closets for extra storage space. Master suite with tiled shower and floating style vanity. Downstairs, another bedroom and full bath. Huge rec room with fireplace, built-in desk/work area and open to an amazing screened porch. Two-car detached garage with workshop. Fenced yard too! Washer/Dryer and fridge included. All this and a remarkable location!