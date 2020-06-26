All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6611 Lancer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6611 Lancer Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

6611 Lancer Drive

6611 Lancer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Providence South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6611 Lancer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will absolutely fall in love with this home! Beautifully landscaped, split-level, full brick house located in Old Providence. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Grand living room with fireplace, open to dining room. Dining room adjacent to gorgeous, modern kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and farmhouse sink overlooking treed backyard. Upstairs, you will find two large secondary bedrooms and secondary bath with stylish vanity and subway tiled bath. Linen pantry and additional closets for extra storage space. Master suite with tiled shower and floating style vanity. Downstairs, another bedroom and full bath. Huge rec room with fireplace, built-in desk/work area and open to an amazing screened porch. Two-car detached garage with workshop. Fenced yard too! Washer/Dryer and fridge included. All this and a remarkable location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Lancer Drive have any available units?
6611 Lancer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 Lancer Drive have?
Some of 6611 Lancer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Lancer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Lancer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Lancer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Lancer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6611 Lancer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Lancer Drive offers parking.
Does 6611 Lancer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 Lancer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Lancer Drive have a pool?
No, 6611 Lancer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Lancer Drive have accessible units?
No, 6611 Lancer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Lancer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 Lancer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte