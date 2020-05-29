All apartments in Charlotte
6600 Bells Mill Drive

6600 Bell's Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Bell's Mill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Home in Highland Creek, 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with Hardwood Floors, Deck and Fenced Yard with Gate to Walking Trail and all of the Community Amenities; Walkways and Hiking Trails, 4 Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Strolling Sidewalks. Spectacular Neighborhood, Very Desirable.

Open 2-Story Floor Plan with 2-Story Foyer with Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Center Island and Granite Counter Tops and Tile Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances and more. Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Double Sink Vanity with Garden Tub and Shower with Double Sided Walk-In Master Closet.

Fresh and Clean and Move-In Ready. Fur Babies Welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have any available units?
6600 Bells Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have?
Some of 6600 Bells Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Bells Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Bells Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Bells Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Bells Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 6600 Bells Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Bells Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6600 Bells Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6600 Bells Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Bells Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Bells Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

