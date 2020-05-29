6600 Bells Mill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Home in Highland Creek, 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with Hardwood Floors, Deck and Fenced Yard with Gate to Walking Trail and all of the Community Amenities; Walkways and Hiking Trails, 4 Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and Strolling Sidewalks. Spectacular Neighborhood, Very Desirable.



Open 2-Story Floor Plan with 2-Story Foyer with Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Center Island and Granite Counter Tops and Tile Back-Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances and more. Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Double Sink Vanity with Garden Tub and Shower with Double Sided Walk-In Master Closet.



Fresh and Clean and Move-In Ready. Fur Babies Welcome!

