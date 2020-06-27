6512 Springfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/17/19 Lovely 3br 2bath Charlotte Home - Property Id: 134350



Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Idlewild! Hardwood & tile flooring throughout, newly painted, great room with fireplace, all appliances, attached 1 car carport, 2 car garage detached, workshop with lots of storage, very large lot, quiet neighborhood, great location! 10 minutes to Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswald village and shopping. One month deposit. One year lease. Available August 17.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134350

Property Id 134350



(RLNE4990647)