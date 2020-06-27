All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6512 Springfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6512 Springfield Dr
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

6512 Springfield Dr

6512 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6512 Springfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/17/19 Lovely 3br 2bath Charlotte Home - Property Id: 134350

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Idlewild! Hardwood & tile flooring throughout, newly painted, great room with fireplace, all appliances, attached 1 car carport, 2 car garage detached, workshop with lots of storage, very large lot, quiet neighborhood, great location! 10 minutes to Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswald village and shopping. One month deposit. One year lease. Available August 17.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134350
Property Id 134350

(RLNE4990647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Springfield Dr have any available units?
6512 Springfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 Springfield Dr have?
Some of 6512 Springfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Springfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Springfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Springfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 Springfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6512 Springfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6512 Springfield Dr offers parking.
Does 6512 Springfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6512 Springfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Springfield Dr have a pool?
No, 6512 Springfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Springfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 6512 Springfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Springfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 Springfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte