6413 Piney Path Road
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:08 AM

6413 Piney Path Road

6413 Piney Path Road · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Piney Path Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed/1 bath house in great location.
large bedrooms with plenty of storage
fenced backyard
washer/dryer available

$999/month with 12 month lease
$999 security deposit
Available now for move in

This property uses rently.com to schedule showings. You can register online and schedule a self showing any time. Please call with any questions. 980-888-8468.
****To submit an application please email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com*******

This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 Piney Path Road have any available units?
6413 Piney Path Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6413 Piney Path Road currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Piney Path Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Piney Path Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Piney Path Road is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road offer parking?
No, 6413 Piney Path Road does not offer parking.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6413 Piney Path Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road have a pool?
No, 6413 Piney Path Road does not have a pool.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road have accessible units?
No, 6413 Piney Path Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Piney Path Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 Piney Path Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 Piney Path Road does not have units with air conditioning.

