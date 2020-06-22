6413 Piney Path Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed/1 bath house in great location.

large bedrooms with plenty of storage

fenced backyard

washer/dryer available



$999/month with 12 month lease

$999 security deposit

Available now for move in



This property uses rently.com to schedule showings. You can register online and schedule a self showing any time. Please call with any questions. 980-888-8468.

****To submit an application please email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com*******



This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.