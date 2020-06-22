All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

628 Sadler Glen Drive

628 Sadler Glen Drive · No Longer Available
628 Sadler Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Look no longer- Charming 3 BR 2 BA ranch on cul-de-sac in desirable Coulwood area of Charlotte. Rocking chair front porch for relaxing. Large living room with vaulted ceiling opens to kitchen and dining area. Separate laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups. Master suite garden tub/shower, trey ceiling and walk in closet. Private back patio great for grilling. Storage building in rear of property. Convenient to I-485 and easy access to all points in Charlotte. Hurry- this one may go quick. ** Please contact Greater Charlotte Properties for questions regarding the leasing process and application. All prospective applicants must have good credit, good rental history, good criminal background and supportive monthly income to qualify. Sorry No Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have any available units?
628 Sadler Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have?
Some of 628 Sadler Glen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Sadler Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Sadler Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Sadler Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 628 Sadler Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Sadler Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Sadler Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Sadler Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Sadler Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Sadler Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Sadler Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
