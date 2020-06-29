623 Olmsted Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this top floor 2 story - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated condo with a private balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Main level with prefinished wood floors, vaulted ceiling in den, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to everything South end has to offer including retail, dining & breweries, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte. This is one you don't want to miss out on!