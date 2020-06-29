All apartments in Charlotte
Location

623 Olmsted Park Place, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this top floor 2 story - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated condo with a private balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Main level with prefinished wood floors, vaulted ceiling in den, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to everything South end has to offer including retail, dining & breweries, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte. This is one you don't want to miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Olmsted Park Place have any available units?
623 Olmsted Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Olmsted Park Place have?
Some of 623 Olmsted Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Olmsted Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
623 Olmsted Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Olmsted Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 623 Olmsted Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Place offers parking.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Place has a pool.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Place have accessible units?
No, 623 Olmsted Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Place has units with dishwashers.

