6137 Hidden Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN



Bright, open floor plan and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Upper floor has a vaulted master bedroom with an abundance of natural light and two nice sized guest bedrooms. Convenient laundry closet equipped with washer and dryer at the top of the stairs. Another big bonus is the finished basement with full bath, closet, exterior door and interior access! It can function as a separate living area, man cave, office or recreational area. Versatile "wood look" porcelain tile flooring newly installed for durability. And you can't beat the backyard view from much of the home's living space! Step out onto the back deck and overlook vast, deep open space, bordered by woods and creek beds. This neighborhood has tons of amenities, is a close commute to Uptown and lots of nearby shopping and restaurants!



Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.



No Section 8



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Purple Tree PM is a good fit for you.

www.PurpleTreePM.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.