Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

612 Wrayhill Drive - Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home with a 2 car garage. This home features hardwoods in the kitchen and dining area, granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace in the living room, and brand new carpet throughout. Master suite includes large walk in closet. Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient to Harrisburg, Concord, and UNCC.



I-85 N to exit 49, Right on Bruton Smith Blvd, Right on 29/Concord Pkwy S, Right on Wrayhill Drive.



(RLNE2570091)