612 Wrayhill Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

612 Wrayhill Drive

612 Wrayhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Wrayhill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
612 Wrayhill Drive - Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home with a 2 car garage. This home features hardwoods in the kitchen and dining area, granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace in the living room, and brand new carpet throughout. Master suite includes large walk in closet. Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient to Harrisburg, Concord, and UNCC.

I-85 N to exit 49, Right on Bruton Smith Blvd, Right on 29/Concord Pkwy S, Right on Wrayhill Drive.

(RLNE2570091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Wrayhill Drive have any available units?
612 Wrayhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Wrayhill Drive have?
Some of 612 Wrayhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Wrayhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Wrayhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Wrayhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Wrayhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 612 Wrayhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Wrayhill Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Wrayhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Wrayhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Wrayhill Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Wrayhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Wrayhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Wrayhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Wrayhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Wrayhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

