608 Pecan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Amazing, Newly Renovated 3Bed/2Bath Bungalow in the heart of Elizabeth! Just minutes walk from restaurants, breweries, shopping, & entertainment of Plaza Midwood & 7th/Pecan... Uptown & the hospitals are just a quick commute! Terrific floor plan with a rocking chair front porch, fireplace, & spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features granite, abundant cabinets/pantry, and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer Included. Fenced yard and deck in back. Pets Conditional per Owner Approval - $500 NonRefundable Pet Fee.