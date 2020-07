Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

End unit with open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in the living room and large kitchen. Beautiful new luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new paint throughout. Master bedroom down with walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen features newly resurfaced countertops and SS appliances. Large fenced patio area is great for entertaining. Community is ideally located near I-77, shops & dining. Community has a pool. WATER IS INCLUDED!